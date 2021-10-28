ZW Data Action Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,230 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,250% compared to the average volume of 563 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNET opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

