-$0.03 EPS Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,450,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

