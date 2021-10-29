-$0.03 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ALYA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 4,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,993. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $152.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.