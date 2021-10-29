$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

NYSE:IS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

