-$0.04 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of NET stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.35 and a beta of 0.18. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.