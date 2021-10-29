-$0.04 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 12,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DURECT by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

