$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,214. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
