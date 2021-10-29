$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,214. The company has a market capitalization of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

