-$0.21 EPS Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock worth $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $291.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $312.99. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -249.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

