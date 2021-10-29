$0.35 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.