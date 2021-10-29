$0.44 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

