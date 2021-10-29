$0.91 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $71.43. 43,834,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

