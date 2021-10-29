$0.96 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,720,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

