0xBitcoin Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $993,183.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

