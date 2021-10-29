$1.16 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.07. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

