$1.19 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 129,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 626,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.