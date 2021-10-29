$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.