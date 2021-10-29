$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.11 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,479 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

