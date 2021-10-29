$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. 2,289,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,741,738. GameStop has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -191.16 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 23.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in GameStop by 11.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.