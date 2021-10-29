$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4,705.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 332.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 3,140,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

