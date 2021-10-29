$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $108.71. 352,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

