1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 671,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,369. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

