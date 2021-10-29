100,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $238,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.49.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

