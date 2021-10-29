1,070 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $147.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

