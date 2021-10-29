116,051 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DM stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

