1,300 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE opened at $267.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

