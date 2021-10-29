$141.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post sales of $141.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.43 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $119.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $599.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.39 million to $600.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

