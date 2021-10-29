14,528 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $10,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $148.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

