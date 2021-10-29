14,784 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,751 shares of company stock worth $35,498,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $174.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

