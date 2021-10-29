$150.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post sales of $150.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.93 million and the highest is $153.60 million. Viad reported sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $326.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $911.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

