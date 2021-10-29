15,000 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $49,632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $34,350,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $26,972,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at about $20,842,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $16,012,000.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

