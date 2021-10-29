1,511 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $179.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $163.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

