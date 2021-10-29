154,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $14,475,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $11,415,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,802,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

GXII traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.