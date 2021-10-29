18,453 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

GNOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.