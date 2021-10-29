$2.40 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.62. 24,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,867. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

