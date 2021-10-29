2,000 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.97 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

