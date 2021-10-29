200,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 337,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,052,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.