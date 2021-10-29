$206.94 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $206.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.25 million and the highest is $211.20 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $800.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $865.81 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. 1,530,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

