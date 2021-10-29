21,129 Shares in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OACB opened at $9.91 on Friday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

