21,499 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.85 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

