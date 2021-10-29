$225.35 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $225.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $856.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.00 million to $859.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $938.25 million, with estimates ranging from $926.00 million to $954.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. 9,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

