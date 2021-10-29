$225.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post $225.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the lowest is $218.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $198.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,985. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

