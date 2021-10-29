243,583 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,583 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

