280,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,361,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,928,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PTOC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.