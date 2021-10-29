$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

