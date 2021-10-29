2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Up 1.2%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. 402 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.