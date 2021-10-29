$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

