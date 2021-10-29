300,000 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 123.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after buying an additional 2,044,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.79 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

