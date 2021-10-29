3,663 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

