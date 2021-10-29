$372.87 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $372.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.22 million and the highest is $375.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,837. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

