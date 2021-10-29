3,991 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.